Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12,865.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,965 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.37.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

