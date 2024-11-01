PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after buying an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.