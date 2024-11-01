PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PG&E by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 38.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in PG&E by 15.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 387,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 41.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

PCG stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.