Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.