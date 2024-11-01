Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 754,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

