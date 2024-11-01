Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWO opened at $280.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.49 and a 52-week high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.