Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 272.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

