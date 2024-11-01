Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,885 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 172,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.



The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

