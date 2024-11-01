Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 149 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857,479 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,755,000. Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,935,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,483 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,335,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 418,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $117.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $120.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

