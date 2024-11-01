Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,212 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DGRO opened at $61.94 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

