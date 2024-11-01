Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,877 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $82.23 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

