Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PRME stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.18. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRME. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

