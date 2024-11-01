Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

