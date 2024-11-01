Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 26,499,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 39,287,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 45.39, a quick ratio of 34.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

