Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,721 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $280,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,459,613.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76.

NYSE:NIC opened at $101.69 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

