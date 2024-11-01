RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89. RTX has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

