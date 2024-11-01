Safehold’s (SAFE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

SAFE stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29 and a beta of 1.66. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 38.83 and a quick ratio of 38.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 108.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter worth $204,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

