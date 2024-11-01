Short Interest in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Rises By 7.4%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlantic American Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

