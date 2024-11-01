Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SW stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is 132.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

