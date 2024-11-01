SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,734 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

