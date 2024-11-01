SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

