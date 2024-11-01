Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Standex International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $4,647,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

