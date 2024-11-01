State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.91 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after buying an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after buying an additional 666,198 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.17 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

