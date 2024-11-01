State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 536 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 135,750 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $6,241,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

