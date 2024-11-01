State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,130 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,241.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $144.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock worth $1,124,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

