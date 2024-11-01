Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2024

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJULFree Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DJUL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $202,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 962.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

