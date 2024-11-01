Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 484 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. CWM LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,397 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 124,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $940.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.