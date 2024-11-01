Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLB opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.24 and a 1-year high of $36.94.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

