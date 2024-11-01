Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDR opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

