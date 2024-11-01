Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $537.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.56 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.94 and a 200-day moving average of $545.60.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.