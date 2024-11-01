Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFEB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266,898 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 160,898 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 91,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $4,412,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS:FFEB opened at $48.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.