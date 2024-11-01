Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

