Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

