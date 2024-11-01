Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.59 and a 12-month high of $144.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

