Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BND stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

