Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 186,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

FMAR stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $750.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

