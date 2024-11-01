Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

