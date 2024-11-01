Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 242,971 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 142.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 359.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $4,541,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS FMAY opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

