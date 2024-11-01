Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 472,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 90,594 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $475,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

