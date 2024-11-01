Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 163,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRT opened at $47.58 on Friday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

About Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

