Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TBIL stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

