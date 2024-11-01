Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 347,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

