Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 15,280 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $296,927,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

