Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,114 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.11% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

