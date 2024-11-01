Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 995 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Shopify by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of -460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

