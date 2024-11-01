Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,068 shares of company stock worth $65,151,372 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

NYSE:SYK opened at $356.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $264.85 and a 12 month high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

