TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.