The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.45 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

