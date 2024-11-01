The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

