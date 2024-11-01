Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Up 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 186,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 345,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.39 million, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.91.

Thor Energy Company Profile

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

Further Reading

